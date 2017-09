Feb 12 (Reuters) - GBS Asset Management AG :

* For fiscal year 2015, the company plans to distribute no dividend

* Result from ordinary activities down in 2015 to 42,806.80 euros ($48,281.8)(previous year 548,191.11 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8866 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)