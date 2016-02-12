FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NSI FY result after tax swings to profit of 63.8 million euros
February 12, 2016 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-NSI FY result after tax swings to profit of 63.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - NSI NV :

* FY net rental income 91.3 million euros versus 109.2 million euros ($123.48 million) year ago

* FY result after tax 63.8 million euros versus loss of 136.9 million euros year ago

* Occupancy rate as of 31 Dec. 2015 stood at 77.3 percent versus 79.9 percent year ago

* The portfolio increased from 1,056.7 million euros (end 2014) to 1,203.5 million euros (end 2015)

* Expects to improve the occupancy rate of the total portfolio

* Proposesl final dividend of 0.14 euro per share, resulting in a total dividend of 0.27 euro per share for 2015 (2014: 0.25 euro) Source text: bit.ly/1Lkhxby Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

