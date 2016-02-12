FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Efore Q4 operating loss ex. items widens to EUR 2.3 mln
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
February 12, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Efore Q4 operating loss ex. items widens to EUR 2.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Efore Oyj :

* Q4 operating loss ex. items 2.3 million euros versus loss 0.5 million euros year ago

* Q4 net sales 19.8 million euros versus 21.4 million euros year ago

* Board of directors will propose that no dividend be distributed

* Network market is predicted to remain stable in 2016

* Estimates its net sales of financial year 2016 to be higher than 2015

* Sees results from operating activities without one-time items to be positive.

* Long term financial target is to reach 10 pct EBIT level and an average annual net sales growth of 5-10 pct Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.