FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hammerson, CPPIB sign JV over Grand Central shopping centre
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 12, 2016 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hammerson, CPPIB sign JV over Grand Central shopping centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc :

* Hammerson completes acquisition of Grand Central, Birmingham, and signs joint venture with CPPIB

* Entered into a 50:50 JV with Canadian Pension Plan Investment board for ownership of Grand Central, with Hammerson acting as asset manager on behalf of joint venture

* Joint venture pricing terms are equivalent to terms for Hammerson’s acquisition of shopping centre

* Following completion of joint venture, Hammerson’s total acquisition costs for 50 pct of Grand Central will be £175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.