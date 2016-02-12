FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kabel Deutschland Q3 revenue up 6.8 pct at EUR 548 mln
February 12, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kabel Deutschland Q3 revenue up 6.8 pct at EUR 548 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Kabel Deutschland Holding AG :

* Q3 net profit of 66 million euros ($75 million)or 0.74 euros per share (versus a net profit of 73 million euros or 0.82 euros per share in Q3 of last year)

* Q3 revenue grew by 6.8 pct year on year to 548 million euros

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA increased by 8.7 pct year on year to 257 million euros with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 46.8 pct

* Sees FY 2015/2016 mid to high single-digit revenue growth compared to fiscal year 2014/15

* Reiterates FY 2015/16 guidance from May 18, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/20PwizH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8837 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

