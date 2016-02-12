BRIEF-Nationwide Building Society says underlying profit up 15 pct in 9 mths to Dec. 31

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Nationwide Building Society

* In nine months to Dec. 31 2015: . Gross and net residential mortgage lending increased 16 pct and 18 pct respectively

* In nine months to Dec. 31 2015 underlying profit up 15 pct to 1,129 mln stg, statutory profit is up 19 pct to 1,123 mln stg

* Common equity tier 1 ratio now at 22.6 pct

* Profitability this year benefited from unusually strong margins for lending over last few years

* Expect level of profit to moderate as mortgage assets reprice to prevailing rates.