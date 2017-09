(Corrects Q4 net loss in headline and text to 375,443 zlotys from 309,852 zlotys. Company corrected its own statement.)

May 31 (Reuters) - Marka SA :

* Q4 revenue 4.0 million zlotys ($1.01 million) versus 3.9 million zlotys year on year

* Q4 net loss 375,443 zlotys versus profit 803,488 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9475 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)