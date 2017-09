Feb 12 (Reuters) - Safran

* Safran announces the construction of a Safran/Albany composites plant in Mexico.

* This will be the third Safran/Albany composites plant worldwide.

* Safran says building new plant due to record order book for new LEAP engine and rise in production rates requested by planemakers, especially Boeing for 737 MAX.