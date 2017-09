Feb 12 (Reuters) - ExeoTech Invest publ AB :

* Signs Letter of Intent (LoI) for acquisition of MBN Trading

* ExeoTech’s total investment estimated to be of about 1.6 million Swedish crowns ($190,903.45) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3812 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)