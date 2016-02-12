FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baltic Ceramics Investments unit to join solar energy project
February 12, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Baltic Ceramics Investments unit to join solar energy project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Baltic Ceramics Investments SA :

* Its unit, Baltic Ceramics SA, signs cooperation agreement under Horizon 2020 - The EU Framework Programme for Research and Innovation

* The agreement signed by Baltic Ceramics concerns agreement on the exchange of information and was signed with Deutsches Zentrum fuer Luft- und Raumfahrt e.V., Centre for Research & Technology Hellas CERTH, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and Processi Innovativi srl

* After obtaining financing and signing consortium agreement parties will cooperate on production of electricity from solar energy project  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

