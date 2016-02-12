BRIEF-Baltic Ceramics Investments unit to join solar energy project

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Baltic Ceramics Investments SA :

* Its unit, Baltic Ceramics SA, signs cooperation agreement under Horizon 2020 - The EU Framework Programme for Research and Innovation

* The agreement signed by Baltic Ceramics concerns agreement on the exchange of information and was signed with Deutsches Zentrum fuer Luft- und Raumfahrt e.V., Centre for Research & Technology Hellas CERTH, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and Processi Innovativi srl

* After obtaining financing and signing consortium agreement parties will cooperate on production of electricity from solar energy project  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)