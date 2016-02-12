FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Schindler says sees China demand pickup starting end 2017, 2018
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
February 12, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schindler says sees China demand pickup starting end 2017, 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Schindler Holding Ag

* Sees iran as important market - conf call

* Sees 2016 decline of 5 percent in terms of units in china - conf call

* Iran impact in 2016 on sales to be limited

* Says company was victim of criminal activity in china, investigation continuing

* Says expects china demand pickup starting end of 2017, 2018

* 'super excited’ about iran prospects

* Says more than 10 employees taken into custody in china Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.