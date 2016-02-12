BRIEF-Schindler says sees China demand pickup starting end 2017, 2018

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Schindler Holding Ag
* Sees iran as important market - conf call
* Sees 2016 decline of 5 percent in terms of units in china - conf call
* Iran impact in 2016 on sales to be limited
* Says company was victim of criminal activity in china, investigation continuing
* Says expects china demand pickup starting end of 2017, 2018
* 'super excited’ about iran prospects
* Says more than 10 employees taken into custody in china