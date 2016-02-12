FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vidis Q2 net profit up at 1.9 mln zlotys; exceeds FY forecast
February 12, 2016 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vidis Q2 net profit up at 1.9 mln zlotys; exceeds FY forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Vidis SA :

* Q2 2015/2016 revenue 18.9 million zlotys ($4.8 million)versus 18.3 million zlotys a year ago

* Q2 2015/2016 net profit 1.9 million zlotys versus 1.6 million zlotys a year ago

* Says after first 6 months of FY 2015/2016 exceeded its FY net profit forecast of 0.97 million zlotys by 117 percent 

* Says after first 6 months of FY 2015/2016 completed its FY revenue forecast of 46 million zlotys in 62.6 percent  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9082 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

