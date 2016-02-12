FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EE says 4G customers doubled,churned remained at 1.1 pct in 2015
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 12, 2016 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-EE says 4G customers doubled,churned remained at 1.1 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - EE

* FY adj. EBITDA grows 12.1 pct year-on-year (yoy) to 1,781 mln stg, a margin of 28.2 pct (fy 2014: 25.1 pct)

* underlying revenues up 1.1% yoy, but down 0.6 pct when including regulatory impact.

* FY churn remained low at 1.1 pct 

* Regulatory pressures expected to increase through 2016, higher spectrum licence fees, reduced roaming rates, mobile termination rates expected to impact in 2016 and beyond

* EE hits 2015 targets; delivers 14 million 4G customer base, 28.2 pct+ adjusted. EBITDA margin; market leading revenue; remains europe’s largest 4G operator

* ESN will require new investment and increased operating costs from 2016, with revenues not anticipated to start until H2 2017

* 2015 operating revenue remained steady at just over 6 bln stg with underlying revenues up 1.1 pct yoy

* 4G subscribers almost doubled in 2015, with a strong uptake of mobile broadband. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
