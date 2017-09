Feb 12 (Reuters) - Elica SpA :

* Q4 preliminary revenue at 113.3 million euros ($127.8 million) versus 98.8 million euros a year ago

* Q4 preliminary net profit 2.8 million euros versus 1.4 million euros a year ago

* Sees FY 2016 revenues up between 5 percent and 9 percent year on year

* Sees FY 2016 EBIT up between 13 percent and 26 percent year on year