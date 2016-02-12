FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ESI Media says to stop printing Independent newspaper
February 12, 2016 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ESI Media says to stop printing Independent newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - ESI Media

* Independent becomes the first national newspaper to embrace a global, digital-only future

* Has also confirmed that it will sell i newspaper to johnston press, subject to johnston press shareholder approval

* New editorial bureaux will open in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and the U.S. operation will be expanded

* We will cease to print The Independent and Independent On Sunday

* The Independent’s last paper edition is expected to be on Saturday March 26 and the last Independent on Sunday is expected to be on the March 20

* Significant number of employees are expected to move across to Johnston Press under the transfer of undertakings regulations, known as TUPE

* Site is profitable and is expected to see revenue growth of 50 pct this year. 

* ESI media will create 25 new digital content roles

* There will be some redundancies among editorial employees, the number of roles affected will be confirmed following a consultation period

* Move has no bearing on the status of evening standard, which continues to grow as a profitable and successful newspaper brand

* Also confirmed that it will sell i newspaper to Johnston Press, subject to Johnston Press shareholder approval

