BRIEF-ESI Media says to stop printing Independent newspaper

Feb 12 (Reuters) - ESI Media

* Independent becomes the first national newspaper to embrace a global, digital-only future

* Has also confirmed that it will sell i newspaper to johnston press, subject to johnston press shareholder approval

* New editorial bureaux will open in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and the U.S. operation will be expanded

* We will cease to print The Independent and Independent On Sunday

* The Independent’s last paper edition is expected to be on Saturday March 26 and the last Independent on Sunday is expected to be on the March 20

* Significant number of employees are expected to move across to Johnston Press under the transfer of undertakings regulations, known as TUPE

* Site is profitable and is expected to see revenue growth of 50 pct this year. 

* ESI media will create 25 new digital content roles

* There will be some redundancies among editorial employees, the number of roles affected will be confirmed following a consultation period

* Move has no bearing on the status of evening standard, which continues to grow as a profitable and successful newspaper brand

