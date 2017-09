Feb 12 (Reuters) - Miraculum SA

* To issue up to 4,500 bonds in maximum of two series of bonds its bond issue program over 30 months

* Maxumum value of bond issue program at 4.5 million zlotys ($1.15 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9142 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)