BRIEF-Capita says appointed preferred bidder by Blackburn with Darwen
February 12, 2016 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Capita says appointed preferred bidder by Blackburn with Darwen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Capita Plc

* Capita appointed as preferred bidder by Blackburn with Darwen for place-based partnership

* Capita has been named as preferred bidder by Blackburn with Darwen council to become its technical services partner

* Partnership is expected to be worth at least 60 mln stg for an initial term of five years, with ability to extend for another five years

* Contract includes a wider 2 bln stg framework, which allows a number of other public organisations to directly procure Capita’s services

* Core of new contract includes technical services such as highways and property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

