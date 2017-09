Feb 12 (Reuters) - Star Fitness SA :

* Reports preliminary FY 2015 net profit of 104,479 zlotys ($26,646) versus company’s financial forecast of 112,452 zlotys

* Reports preliminary FY 2015 EBITDA of 1.7 million zlotys versus forecast of 1.1 million zlotys

* Published its financial forecast on Dec. 23