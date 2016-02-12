FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deutsche Bank says to realise profit from bond repurchase
February 12, 2016 / 2:03 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Bank says to realise profit from bond repurchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG

* Says by repurchasing this debt below its issue price, the bank realises a profit

* Says had around 215 billion eur in liquidity reserves at end-2015 and liquidity coverage ratio was around 120 percent

* Says have already completed 4 billion eur of our 2016 full-year funding plan of up to 35 billion eur.

* Says repurchase has no impact on the bank's capacity to service coupons on its additional tier 1 (at1) capital during 2016 or 2017 Source text: bit.ly/1XnCrxz Further company coverage:

