BRIEF-Sun International sees H1 headline loss per share between 450 cents to 490 cents
#Casinos & Gaming
February 12, 2016 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sun International sees H1 headline loss per share between 450 cents to 490 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd

* H1 diluted adjusted heps are likely to be between 309 and 351 cents per share (15 pct to 25 pct) lower than 410 cents reported last year

* H1 headline loss per share is likely to be between 450 to 490 cents per share (-221 pct to -232 pct), compared to 372 cents earnings of last year

* H1 EBITDA is expected to be between 2 pct below and 1 pct above r1 611 million reported last year

* H1 loss per share is likely to be between 430 to 470 cents per share (-151 pct to -155%), compared to 849 cents earnings of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
