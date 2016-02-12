FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TBC Banks signs two subordinated loan agreements for $100 mln
February 12, 2016 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TBC Banks signs two subordinated loan agreements for $100 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - TBC Bank‘i Ss :

* Announces completion of 10-year subordinated loan agreement in amount of $50 million and 5-year senior loan agreement in same amount with Asian Development Bank

* Parties signed an agreement on a technical assistance grant of $500,000 provided by ADB in support of TBC’s ongoing SME Academy

* TBC bank signs $50 million subordinated loan, $50 million senior loan, and a $500,000 technical assistance agreements with Asian Development Bank

* Two loan facilities are available for TBC bank in either euro, dollar or Georgian lari. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

