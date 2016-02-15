FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SFL FY attributable net profit up at 492.9 mln euros 
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 15, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SFL FY attributable net profit up at 492.9 mln euros 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise SA :

* Reports FY rental income: 168.8 million euros ($189.39 million) (+11.4 pct including +5.7 pct on a comparable portfolio basis)

* FY attributable net profit: 492.9 million euros (FY 2014: 197.7 million euros)

* FY EPRA earnings: 65.8 million euros (+25.3 pct)

* FY property portfolio value: 5,242 million euros (+17.4 pct)

* Board of directors will recommend paying a dividend of 1.05 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.