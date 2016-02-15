BRIEF-SFL FY attributable net profit up at 492.9 mln euros 

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise SA :

* Reports FY rental income: 168.8 million euros ($189.39 million) (+11.4 pct including +5.7 pct on a comparable portfolio basis)

* FY attributable net profit: 492.9 million euros (FY 2014: 197.7 million euros)

* FY EPRA earnings: 65.8 million euros (+25.3 pct)

* FY property portfolio value: 5,242 million euros (+17.4 pct)

* Board of directors will recommend paying a dividend of 1.05 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)