BRIEF-Silverbridge says HEPS for six months to Dec. 31 up 37 pct

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Silverbridge Holdings Ltd
* JSE: SVB - unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six month period ended Dec. 31 2015
* Revenue was up 3 pct with good growth in annuity areas of support and software rental making up for a decline in implementation
* HEPS was up 37 pct to 11.5c from 8.4c in comparative period
* net profit increasing 38 pct compared to comparative period
* operating profit was up by 30 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: