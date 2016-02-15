FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Silverbridge says HEPS for six months to Dec. 31 up 37 pct
#Software
February 15, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Silverbridge says HEPS for six months to Dec. 31 up 37 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Silverbridge Holdings Ltd

* JSE: SVB - unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six month period ended Dec. 31 2015 

* Revenue was up 3 pct with good growth in annuity areas of support and software rental making up for a decline in implementation

* HEPS was up 37 pct to 11.5c from 8.4c in comparative period

* net profit increasing 38 pct compared to comparative period

* operating profit was up by 30 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
