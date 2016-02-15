FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Conwert says is reviewing Adler's request for EGM
February 15, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Conwert says is reviewing Adler's request for EGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Conwert Immobilien Invest Se

* Conwert believes proposed agenda for EGM is not in best interest of all of its shareholders

* reiterates its view that Adler is trying to gain control of Conwert administrative board, and therefore control of company

* up until now, Adler has expressed to Conwert its willingness to support company’s strategy

* EGM request has not yet been accepted or rejected

* all of Conwert’s major decisions would effectively be made by a direct competitor

* Conwert is currently reviewing Adler’s request very carefully and will promptly convene an extraordinary general meeting in near future if formal conditions are met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

