BRIEF-Conwert says is reviewing Adler's request for EGM

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Conwert Immobilien Invest Se
* Conwert believes proposed agenda for EGM is not in best interest of all of its shareholders
* reiterates its view that Adler is trying to gain control of Conwert administrative board, and therefore control of company
* up until now, Adler has expressed to Conwert its willingness to support company’s strategy
* EGM request has not yet been accepted or rejected
* all of Conwert’s major decisions would effectively be made by a direct competitor
* Conwert is currently reviewing Adler's request very carefully and will promptly convene an extraordinary general meeting in near future if formal conditions are met