Feb 15 (Reuters) - Caudan Development Ltd :

* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 group revenue 115.7 million rupees versus 115.1 million rupees last year

* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 group loss before income tax 756,000 rupees versus loss of 3.5 million rupees last year

* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 loss per share of 0.0017 rupee Source text: bit.ly/1KQNTzR Further company coverage: