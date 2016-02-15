FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta International places about 2 mln shares at $1.70 per share
February 15, 2016 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Delta International places about 2 mln shares at $1.70 per share 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Delta International Property Holdings Ltd

* Placing of shares at a premium of $ 5.3 cents to net asset value per share for acqusition of assets

* Has successfully placed 2,004,192 additional ordinary shares of no par value at an issue price of $1.70 per share

* Proceeds from placing shares will be used to reduce existing debt facilities relating to acquisition of assets announced to market

* Issue price is at a premium of $5.3 cents to last published net asset value per share of $1.6469 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

