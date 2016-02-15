FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SRV selected to develop EUR 500 million Tampere Central Deck and Arena project
#Financials
February 15, 2016 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SRV selected to develop EUR 500 million Tampere Central Deck and Arena project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Srv Yhtiot Oyj :

* SRV selected to develop 500 million euros ($559 million) Tampere Central Deck and Arena project Group of companies created by SRV has been selected to further develop the City of Tampere’s Central Deck and Arena project

* Final implementation decision will likely to be made in summer 2016

* Project will bring to Tampere around 3,600 jobs during years of construction 2017-2025, namely around 440 jobs per year

* Entire complex will be ready in 2023 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
