BRIEF-SRV selected to develop EUR 500 million Tampere Central Deck and Arena project

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Srv Yhtiot Oyj :

* SRV selected to develop 500 million euros ($559 million) Tampere Central Deck and Arena project Group of companies created by SRV has been selected to further develop the City of Tampere’s Central Deck and Arena project

* Final implementation decision will likely to be made in summer 2016

* Project will bring to Tampere around 3,600 jobs during years of construction 2017-2025, namely around 440 jobs per year

* Entire complex will be ready in 2023 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)