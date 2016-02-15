FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2016 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MERIDIO plans combined cash capital increase and complete reorientation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - MERIDIO Vermoegensverwaltung AG :

* Plans combined cash capital increase by an amount of up to 15.75 million euros ($17.6 million) and a complete reorientation

* Plans restructuring into consolidated holding with three subsidiaries

* After spin-off, the entire assets of the company to be transferred, including the business on an existing, legally independent, wholly owned subsidiary based in Cologne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

