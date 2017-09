Feb 15 (Reuters) - Advanced Health Ltd :

* Expects HEPS will be 0.42 cents for six months ended Dec. 31, 2015 versus HEPS of 2.33 cents yr earlier

* Decline in EPS can be attributed to development of new day hospitals in South Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)