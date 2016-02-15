FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Evraz Highveld says business rescue practitioners to look at wind-down of co
#Bankruptcy News
February 15, 2016 / 2:43 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Evraz Highveld says business rescue practitioners to look at wind-down of co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd :

* On Feb 8, Department of Labour informed company of its decision to “pause” payments of training layoff scheme stipend

* Department of Labour decision to “pause” payments of TLS stipend in response to statement that IRL transaction failed

* Business rescue practitioners will now look at option three in business rescue plan, which is option of a wind-down of company

* Option of a wind-down of company would see retrenchment of all employees

* Business rescue practitioners will provide an update on 23 february 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

