Feb 15 (Reuters) - Glg Pharma SA :

* Q4 revenue 0 zlotys versus 1,800 zlotys ($457.76) a year ago

* Q4 net loss of 27,516 zlotys versus loss of 56,616 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9322 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)