Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cereal Planet Plc

* Q4 sales revenue 6.6 million euros ($7.36 million) versus 5.7 million euros year ago

* Q4 net loss 3.0 million euros versus profit of 2.8 million euros year ago

* Says main reason for losses was hryvna devaluation and loss of margin Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)