February 16, 2016 / 6:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Entra Q4 rental income down at NOK 437 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Entra ASA :

* Q4 rental income 437 million Norwegian crowns versus 449 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net income from property management 331 million crowns versus 328 million crowns year ago

* Board propose to distribute a dividend of 3 crowns per share

* Says portfolio should provide a continued positive value development, albeit at a much slower pace

* Particularly in Oslo, that constitutes some 60 pct of Entra’s revenues, expects the level of vacancies to stabilise and eventually be reduced as net new office space coming into the market during 2016 and 2017 is marginal due to low levels of newbuilds and high conversion from commercial to residential buildings

* Market rent levels have decreased slightly in 2015 but one expects a positive trend from 2016 and onwards driven primarily by limited new capacity Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

