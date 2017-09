Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ipsen SA :

* Announces separation of functions between chairman and chief executive officer (CEO)

* Marc de Garidel, current chairman & CEO, to become non-executive chairman upon arrival of new CEO

* Announces departure of deputy CEO Christel Bories

* Says its 2015 financial objectives, as confirmed on Oct. 29, 2015, and financial outlook for 2020 announced on July 2, 2015, remain unchanged