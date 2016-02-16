BRIEF-Karolinska Development's Dilaforette signs agreement with Arabian Gulf University

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Karolinska Development AB :

* Karolinska Development announces that its portfolio company Dilaforette AB, a company focused on innovative treatments for patients with sickle-cell disease, and Arabian Gulf University (AGU) in Bahrain, have signed a Clinical Collaboration agreement for the Phase 2 proof of concept trial of sevuparin in patients with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) experiencing acute Vaso-Occlusive Crisis (VOC)

* Results from this phase 2 proof of concept trial with sevuparin are expected in second half of 2016

* AGU will provide up to $1.2 million in non-dilutive funding for study and assist with patient recruitment

* In return AGU will receive royalties on future product revenues which are capped at twice the financial support it provides to the Phase 2 proof of concept study

