FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lem Holding 9-mth net profit down 5 pct at CHF 31.5 mln
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
February 16, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lem Holding 9-mth net profit down 5 pct at CHF 31.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Lem Holding SA :

* 9-month sales totaled 198.7 million Swiss francs ($201.0 million), an increase of 1.3 pct (196.2 million francs); at constant exchange rates, sales increased by 4.6 pct

* 9-month EBIT decreased by 3.3 million francs to 40.6 million francs (previous year: 43.9 million francs); less than the negative currency impact of 4.9 million francs

* 9-month net profit for the period decreased by 5.0 pct to 31.5 million francs (33.1 million francs)

* Expects a stable business development for Q4 of 2015/16

* Expects sales of around 260 million francs for FY 2015/16 (previous forecast 250 million-260 million francs) and EBIT margin for FY 2015/16 to be higher than 20 pct (previous forecast 15 pct to 20 pct) Source text - bit.ly/1oFxiVQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9885 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.