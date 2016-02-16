FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TNT Express Q4 operating result turns to profit of 57 mln euros
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TNT Express Q4 operating result turns to profit of 57 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - TNT Express NV :

* Reports Q4 revenues of 1,861 million euros ($2.08 billion), up 4.1 pct yoy

* Q4 reported operating profit is 57 million euros versus a loss of 53 million euros a year ago

* Q4 adjusted operating income is 96 million euros versus 50 million euros a year ago

* Q4 profit equity holders of the parent is 19 million euros versus a loss of 137 million euros a year ago

* Net cash at end Q4 is 231 million euros versus 449 million euros a year ago

* Reiterates its outlook agenda and guidance for 2018/19

* Not to pay a dividend for 2015, considering FedEx’s offer to acquire TNT

* Anticipates restructuring charges of about 10 million euros in the first quarter

* Says closing of the FedEx offer to acquire TNT is anticipated in the first half of calendar year 2016

* Says “good progress has also been made towards closing of the FedEx offer to acquire TNT”

* Says expect further year-on-year improvements in adjusted operating income in full year 2016

* Expects to achieve structural improvements from 2016 onwards and to see the full benefit of the outlook strategy from 2018/2019

* Expects continued economic volatility in some markets outside Europe, especially in Brazil Source text: bit.ly/1Su0efQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8967 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.