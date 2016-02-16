FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Precise Biometrics swings to Q4 op profit
February 16, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Precise Biometrics swings to Q4 op profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Precise Biometrics, Q4:

* Net sales increased to SEK 23.4 (9.9) million

* Operating profit increased to SEK 4.4 (-9.7) million

* Says the interest for fingerprint technology within other product areas than smartphones is growing rapidly

* Says "our objective is to increase sales and market share within the segment of fingerprint technology for mobile devices, and to establish a leading position within new product areas that require a small sensor." Link to report: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)

