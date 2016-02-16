FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Conwert says repays bridge loan early, confirms guidance
February 16, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Conwert says repays bridge loan early, confirms guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Conwert Immobilien Invest :

* A recent repayment of 70 mln eur in bridge financing has led to a further improvement of interest costs and LTV ratio

* Thanks to successful real estate sales of non-core assets, a bridge financing that was arranged last year has been completely paid back earlier than expected

* Average interest costs on our financial liabilities amounted to only 2.3 percent at end of 2015

* FFO I guidance of 65 mln eur for 2016 confirmed

* We have launched several programmes that will contribute to reducing our operating costs by 20 percent

* Early repayment of bridge financing will give us further financial flexibility we need to be able to make targeted acquisitions, especially in attractive locations in German real estate market Further company coverage:

