Feb 16 (Reuters) - Diamyd Medical AB :

* Diamyd Medical announced that the Company has signed an agreement with Uppsala University and Uppsala University Hospital to conduct a clinical study with the diabetes vaccine Diamyd combined with one or several GABA-related substances for which the stem cell researcher Professor Per-Ola Carlsson will be the Principal Investigator Source text for Eikon:

