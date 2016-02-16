BRIEF-Volvo finalises IT business sale, capital gain 900 mln SEK

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Volvo Ab

* Volvo has signed final agreement for sale of it operation

* Volvo ab says transaction is expected to be implemented on march 31, 2016, following fulfillment of certain conditions and will entail both sustained cost savings and a capital gain corresponding to sek 900 m

* Volvo ab says capital gain will have a positive impact, in a corresponding amount, on volvo group’s operating income and financial net debt in q1

* Volvo announced in October 2015 the plan to sell its external IT operation and outsource the operation of its IT infrastructure to HCL Technologies

