February 16, 2016 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Volvo finalises IT business sale, capital gain 900 mln SEK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Volvo Ab

* Volvo has signed final agreement for sale of it operation

* Volvo ab says transaction is expected to be implemented on march 31, 2016, following fulfillment of certain conditions and will entail both sustained cost savings and a capital gain corresponding to sek 900 m

* Volvo ab says capital gain will have a positive impact, in a corresponding amount, on volvo group’s operating income and financial net debt in q1

* Volvo announced in October 2015 the plan to sell its external IT operation and outsource the operation of its IT infrastructure to HCL Technologies

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

