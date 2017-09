Feb 16 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* Acceptance period voluntary and conditional public takeover bid in cash on Pairi Daiza is from Feb. 16 up to and including Mar. 8

* Bidder: Perennitas SA

* Number of securities subject to the offer: 345,615 Pairi Daiza shares

* Price offered: 73 euros per Pairi Daiza share Further company coverage: [PARPA.BR ] (Gdynia Newsroom)