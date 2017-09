Feb 16 (Reuters) - Spur Corporation Ltd :

* Sees HEPS and diluted HEPS for 6 months to Dec.31 100.29 cents - 103.34 cents versus 61.15 cents

* Increase in earnings is due largely to accounting year ago for broad-based black economic empowerment equity transaction