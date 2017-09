Feb 16 (Reuters) - Kanevsksakhar PJSC :

* Says Eyskiy masloekstraktsionnyi zavod decreases its stake in company to 10.5 pct from 29.3 pct

* Says Agrofirma Stepnaya acquires 18.77 pct stake in company