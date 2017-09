Feb 16 (Reuters) - Olympic Entertainment Group AS :

* Says completes acquisition of 100 pct shareholding in Estonian casino operator AS MC Kasiinod, which is also 100 pct owner of subsidiary OU Oma & Hea

* Says as a result of completion of transaction it now owns 24 casinos in Estonia Source text for Eikon:

