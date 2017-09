Feb 16 (Reuters) - Gimv Nv :

* Hilde Laga succeeds Urbain Vandeurzen as chairwoman

* board of directors GIMV confirms the succession of Urbain Vandeurzen by Hilde Laga at the financial year end (31 march 2016) Source text : bit.ly/1RJWkhV

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)