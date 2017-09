Feb 16 (Reuters) - Macintosh Retail Group NV :

* Curators agree on the sale of the remaining retail formats Pro Sport, Invito & Steve Madden

* Pro Sport has been sold to Pro Sports Holding BV

* Invito and Steve Madden are sold to a pair of Highlands Holding B.V. owned companies Source text: bit.ly/1WpMSQ1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)