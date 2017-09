Feb 17 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB :

* Q4 rental income 659 million Swedish crowns versus 524 million crowns year ago

* Q4 profits from property management 316 million crowns versus 154 million crowns year ago

* Proposes a dividend of 2.00 crowns (1.50) per share

* “We managed to achieve our 2017 goals on size, earnings and structure of property portfolio, ahead of schedule.” Source text for Eikon:

