Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bhb Brauholding Bayern Mitte AG :

* FY total sales up 4.7 pct to 17.0 million euros ($19 million)(2014: 16.3 million euros)

* Prelim FY EBIT at around 0.5 million euros, well above the level of 2014's value ($1 = 0.8956 euros)