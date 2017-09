Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bp Plc

* In Salah Gas, a joint venture between Sonatrach, BP and Statoil today announced start-up of its Southern Fields project

* Project is latest stage in development of Seven Gas Fields in central Algeria

* Developing Southern Fields will maintain planned production at 9 billion cubic metres per annum

* Drilling of 26 planned Southern Field wells began in 2014 and is planned to continue until 2018